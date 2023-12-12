Cannot choose more than one tab
Good day!
I have run into not being able to select more than one tab with shift key or ctrl or cmd or any other key. I am on MacBook Pro M1 with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (arm64).
Is there a solution to this issue? I have disabled CSS customisations and reinstalled Vivaldi, but the issue remains.
Thank you
Do you mean that you used to be able to do that but you can't do it any longer?
I just tested. I clicked on one tab and then shift-clicked another. Then the tabs between the two clicked-on tabs were all selected.