Include different workspaces in cycle
- If I go to the tab 3 of workspace A
- Then to the tab 2 of workspace B
- Then to the tab 1 of workspace A
If I launch the cycle at that moment, I will see tab3/workspace A and tab1/workspace A, but no tab2/workspace B
So I need to make cycles on both workspaces (right part of the keyboard) and tabs (left part), and in the right order. I love workspaces but I am getting crazy in cycling through them, it can be such an hassle to get to the previous tab when you're not sure in which workspace it was.
There should at least be an option offering to include all the tabs from all the workspaces for cycling.
Vivaldi is a great browser, thanks for the great work!
pauloaguia Translator
Personally I think this should always be added as optional - I distribute all my tabs by different workspaces to focus my attention span, would hate to have all the tabs showing up to a (potentially large) tab cycler displaying all of them and taking a while to load all the thumbnails...
Available workaround:
F2 to open Quick commands and then start typing the title/URL of the tab you want to jump to
Alternative workaround:
If you do need to quickly cycle back and forthe between tabs 1 & 2, for example, move them temporarily to the Window context or the same workarea while you need to do that so you can tile them side by side and then move them back to their corresponding workareas when you're done.