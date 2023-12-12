If I go to the tab 3 of workspace A

Then to the tab 2 of workspace B

Then to the tab 1 of workspace A

If I launch the cycle at that moment, I will see tab3/workspace A and tab1/workspace A, but no tab2/workspace B

So I need to make cycles on both workspaces (right part of the keyboard) and tabs (left part), and in the right order. I love workspaces but I am getting crazy in cycling through them, it can be such an hassle to get to the previous tab when you're not sure in which workspace it was.

There should at least be an option offering to include all the tabs from all the workspaces for cycling.

Vivaldi is a great browser, thanks for the great work!