Exporting passwords to csv file does not work
Exporting passwords to a csv file does not work. After clicking the "Export" button in the settings on the Passwords page, nothing happens!
DoctorG Ambassador
@kirill1996 Yes, knonw bug.
try this URL
chrome://password-manager/settings
Yeah, yeah. That's what I've always done
also, bug, by the way.
For some reason, even so, does not save in csv, dates of creation of passwords(
DoctorG Ambassador
@kirill1996 export never added dates to csv. Why is this a bug?
6.5.3206.36 Win 11 :; I was able to export logins as csv.