Vertical tabs expand and collapse
-
sandeepmishra1
Could someone explain if it is possible to expand vertical tabs when hovered over?
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
nope you have to drag them to resize
-
sandeepmishra1
@mikeyb2001 that's a bummer, thank you!
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@sandeepmishra1 no problem thats why im here
-
Pesala Ambassador
@sandeepmishra1 See Collapsing Vertical Tabs that Expand on Hover with and without Floating Tabs.
Customizations are not officially supported by the Vivaldi Team, and may break with updates.