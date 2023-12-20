Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Windows11を使っています。
Vivaldiブラウザのメール機能を使い始める検討をしています。
メールソフトとしての機能は良い感じなのですが、今使っている Thunderbird のデータを取り込めたらいいなぁと思いました。
拡張子がemlのファイルをエクスプローラーから受信トレイにドラッグ＆ドロップしたら取り込み完了！とかいう感じでできたら簡単で良いなと思います。
IMAPだと何かと実装が大変かもしれないけど、POP3だけでもできたらうれしいです。
