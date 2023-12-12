@wintercoast Not really strange, they just don't want you to block their cookie warnings and want to show ads naturally.

I got the same - apparently caused by the "I don't care about cookies" extension. This also uses the EasyList Cookie filters. I could whitelist CNN in the extension settings and it worked.

It also blocked when using the alternative "I still don't care about cookies" extension.

uBlock also uses the EasyList Cookies lists (under Annoyances/EasyList), but not enabled by default, and apparently uBlock handles it better than IDCAC.

Vivaldi also uses it (sources, under Remove Cookie Warnings).

I have both Vivladi and uBlock active.

You really should not use both at the same time. You're just complicating your own troubleshooting process. Depending on your level of tech skill it could get really hard to figure out why a site breaks.

Strange it's referring to Brave even when I'm in Vivaldi!???

Again, not really strange. Websites are idiots