Cannot load CNN
-
This is a strange one. For the past few days I've been getting
Strange it's referring to Brave even when I'm in Vivaldi!???
I have both Vivladi and uBlock active.
Tried disabling both and hard refresh or new tab. No difference. Tried clearing cookies, no difference.
I get the same behaviour in Edge and Opera but, ironically, not in Brave, even though Brave has that specific filter active!??
Also tried disabling VPN. No difference.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@wintercoast said in Cannot load CNN:
I have both Vivladi and uBlock active.
You mean: Vivaldi Blocker and uBlock extension? Why both? Disable the Vivaldi Blocker completely in Settings → Privacy an retry.
I am not blocked at CNN with 6.4.3160.47 and Vivaldi Blocker active.
-
@wintercoast Not really strange, they just don't want you to block their cookie warnings and want to show ads naturally.
I got the same - apparently caused by the "I don't care about cookies" extension. This also uses the EasyList Cookie filters. I could whitelist CNN in the extension settings and it worked.
It also blocked when using the alternative "I still don't care about cookies" extension.
uBlock also uses the EasyList Cookies lists (under Annoyances/EasyList), but not enabled by default, and apparently uBlock handles it better than IDCAC.
Vivaldi also uses it (sources, under Remove Cookie Warnings).
I have both Vivladi and uBlock active.
You really should not use both at the same time. You're just complicating your own troubleshooting process. Depending on your level of tech skill it could get really hard to figure out why a site breaks.
Strange it's referring to Brave even when I'm in Vivaldi!???
Again, not really strange. Websites are idiots
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@wintercoast Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
@DoctorG said in Cannot load CNN:
You mean: Vivaldi Blocker and uBlock extension? Why both?
Yes to first.
Why both? uBlock is my fix for the YouTube anti-ad block issue. There may be other solutions but it's been reliable so far.
Prior to that I was just using Vivaldi. Is there a way of disabling uBlock everywhere except for YouTube? That would be the ideal solution.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@wintercoast Having uBlockOrigin is enough.
-
@Pathduck said in Cannot load CNN:
I got the same - apparently caused by the "I don't care about cookies" extension. This also uses the EasyList Cookie filters. I could whitelist CNN in the extension settings and it worked.
Yep, that was it! That also explains why Opera and Edge were affected, as I have that extension in them.
I don't have "I don't care about cookies" in my Brave extensions though, yet I also don't get the Cookies pop-up in Brave. I assume Brave must have its own mechanisms?
Using uBlock for the YouTube anti-ad block issue. But could try enabling just for that site.
-
@DoctorG Is uBlock superior to Vivaldi's blocker or are they preety much equivalent?
-
@wintercoast said in Cannot load CNN:
I assume Brave must have its own mechanisms?
I don't know how Brave does things, I don't use Brave.
Is there a way of disabling uBlock everywhere except for YouTube? That would be the ideal solution.
I guess you're going to have to start reading the documentation. uBlock is powerful but also complicated.
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki/
This isn't really a uBlock Origin support forum, so go to Reddit or elsewhere to get extension support. I'm certainly no expert, for me it just works.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@wintercoast uBlockOrigin is the better product if you need more features to block content.
-
@DoctorG OK, I'll just keep uBlock active and disable the Vivaldi blocker.
-
@Pathduck said in Cannot load CNN:
I guess you're going to have to start reading the documentation.
I wasn't necessarily expecting an answer here, just thinking out loud. I did in fact search and found a possible solution but as per @DoctorG I've just disabled the Vivaldi blocker.