Why isn't Vivaldi Forums auto-signing on despite browser signed on with Vivaldi account?
lavanyadeepak
My browser is signed in with Vivaldi account. Trying to navigate to Vivaldi forums again presented a logon screen. Not sure why forums is refusing to recognise the logged state in the browser and resuming the journey with the same session instead of asking to login again.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
Confirmation and security purposes
If your credentials are saved in the browser, ensure you have sync passwords enabled and you are syncing with the device you're using or password manager. Make sure you're signed in to that as well.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
It does it every time
lavanyadeepak
@mikeyb2001 Actually I have disabled passwords feature in the browser and have opted for Bitwarden.
Yes Bitwarden remains signed on and Sync is enabled as well.