Confirm on choosing Empty Trash from Notes -> Deleted Folder
-
lavanyadeepak
When you choose the Empty Trash item from Deleted item's context menu it would be good to show a confirmation message before emptying the same.
As of now it just deletes the items without any confirmation.
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
it takes 2 clicks to delete everything so after the first click is you last chance to think it through
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak Notes, Bookmarks, etc., should not be so hard to delete permanently.
We should be able to delete them permanently in one step.
Permanently Delete Bookmarks or Notes with Shift Delete
Using the Delete shortcut alone already gives users a chance to recover them.