In thunderbird, it is automatically set to default to google. my choices are duck duck go, amazon.com, and bing. i can add though. when i put in vivaldi.com, it says could not add open search provider for https://vivaldi.com. what am i doing wrong? Suggestions please. Thank you...b3
@Smeeding2535 Vivaldi.com is not a search engine!
If you want to try other search engines in Thunderbird, there is a (long) list in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
linux mint cinnamon victoria, thunderbird, under settings i have default search engine and it is set to Google. I click add and add the url vivaldi.com
is this the opensearch provider to add? it says to either use the direct URL of the opensearch description file, or a URL where it can be auto-discovered. Neither www.vivaldi.com or .net works. It says could not add opensearch provider for the above.
How do i make vivaldi my default browser in linux/victoria????? Thank you.....b3
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Waht do you want to search?
Adding a search coudl work like this:
- Open the vivaldi web page which has a search field
- Select search field
- Open context menu → Add search engine
The you have a search for that website. Works for forum.vivaldi.net.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 said in thunderbird default search engine:
How do i make vivaldi my default browser in linux/victoria
System Settings > Default applications
@Smeeding2535 Hi, your question about adding a "search engine" to Thunderbird has no relation to Vivaldi at all, so I moved this topic to the general Software category.
It also makes no sense to anyone else, as Vivaldi is not a search engine - you'll need to explain your purpose of wanting to do this much better here. Do you simply want to add your Vivaldi account to Thunderbird so you can search indexed messages?
Then apparently you couldn't find it (even if you should've gotten a red notice), and posted the same again. Remember you can find your recent posts from your user profile at: https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/smeeding2535/posts
Since you're now asking about how to make Vivaldi the default browser in Linux, I'll move it back to Linux for your convenience to avoid more double-posting.
vivaldi is not a search engine? just a browser??? i wanted to get away from google. duck duck go is also neither fish nor fowl, in that it is not a search engine, only a browser, but it doesn't seem to want to sell itself as only a browser.
I have a question about the below, but if vivaldi is not a search engine, the question may be moot--
How do i make vivaldi my default browser in linux/victoria
System Settings > Default applications
is this in linux or vivaldi? if vivaldi, how do i find the system settings>default applications and if linux, then i need to go to the linux forum.......
claims vivaldi is not a search engine:
TbGbe
2 days ago
@Smeeding2535 Vivaldi.com is not a search engine!
Also, i do apologize as i could not find the forum for vivaldi to find my earlier posts. Someone above gave it to me and i have written it down......
Browsers and search engines are not similar or the same class of thing.