ExpressPanel, Thumbnail: Update ONE click for all
Today, all the extensions fell off in Sync, and so did the cabinets.
The update mechanism is broken.
As you can see, I don't put my pictures on - I don't need it.
This is even more convenient for Vivaldi - the issue of storing images on the synchronization server is absent.
Let them be stored in the Vivaldi folder.
Just make a simple image update in 1 click.
DoctorG
Or the Reload button in the address bar, though I'm not sure it updates inside folders and such, and some of my thumbnails didn't update.
DoctorG
@sgunhouse
There are 2 people in this thread -- and both are talking about what was "in the past" or what is not working now.
If you have nothing to say, then create your own topics and talk about what does not exist.
Be happy to wait for people who can change the future, and not duplicate 1 message.
Naturally, all the screenshots have already been reset. I would be satisfied with the screenshots from last year, not the updated empty squares.
Invalid feature request.