Multiple Calendars? How To?
Is it possible to create multiple calendars in the vivaldi calendar as one is able to do in Google Calendars? If so, how? TIA
yes, you can have several calendars in one calendar account, but until the release of version 6.5 (when the bugfix for VB-100927 comes to the stable channel) you can't add such a calendar via the Vivaldi client interface. Add a calendar in the web interface, and after some time (latest after restart) Vivaldi will find this new calendar. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92140/error-creating-calendar-on-server