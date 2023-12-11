Hello,

I have been using Vivaldi for 2 months.

The Vivaldi interface is useful, especially the icons and design on the home page are great when it comes to user input and access to data.

However, unlike other Android browsers, autofill is not functional.

For example, when I go to the login information page of a site, my username comes as yamtar as a suggestion and when I confirm it, it tries to log in automatically, but I don't want it to log in automatically, just add my username to the login box.

I turned off autofill from the settings and it did not change. While it works on some sites, it does not happen on most.

Vivaldi 6.4 latest version.

Can you please support