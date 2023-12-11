AutoFill problem
yamtartunga
Hello,
I have been using Vivaldi for 2 months.
The Vivaldi interface is useful, especially the icons and design on the home page are great when it comes to user input and access to data.
However, unlike other Android browsers, autofill is not functional.
For example, when I go to the login information page of a site, my username comes as yamtar as a suggestion and when I confirm it, it tries to log in automatically, but I don't want it to log in automatically, just add my username to the login box.
I turned off autofill from the settings and it did not change. While it works on some sites, it does not happen on most.
Vivaldi 6.4 latest version.
Can you please support
QuantumQuill
Maybe try to clear the cache or reinstall the app? What's what I usually do when something goes wrong and I cannot fix it with the regular settings.
Also, check if there are any site-specific settings that might be overriding your general preferences.
yamtartunga
QuantumQuill
Thank you for your answer, but this was the case before I reset the phone, I reset it and still the same situation persists.
This is not the case in other browsers such as Firefox and Opera.
Could this be an application-related error?