Only half address bar is visible and auto-hidden
The address bar seems to be missing (only happens in one profile).
Here's what I have already tried:
- Reseting address bar
- Resetting all toolbars
- Disabling all extensions
- Trying to switch items in the customize toolbar to see if that helps
Another example:
How can I get my extensions, profile, home and back buttons to be displayed again?
DoctorG Ambassador
@chinmayh it F2 for quick commands, typing addr, selecting entry "Address Bar" with cursor down and hit Return key, Menu File → Exit
Does this help?
You have the latest Vivaldi version (Help → Check for Updates?
Thanks, the F2 command solved the issue!
DoctorG Ambassador
@chinmayh Congrats