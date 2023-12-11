PWA User Profile Icons
-
Is there anyway to remove these profile icons when using PWA's?
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@TheBurntWaffle i would guess those appear to identify which user's PWA they are i dont see them and i'm the only user on my laptop
-
Thanks, but I already know what they're for. I don't need them to show up. My question is how I may remove them.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@TheBurntWaffle They are added by Vivaldi's Chromium core, i do not know that you can remove them.
-
@DoctorG Thanks
I switched from Edge (also chromium) to Vivaldi, and I was able to use PWAs with multiple profiles in the browser and not have these icons.
It would be nice if this was added as a feature. Appreciate your help.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@TheBurntWaffle said in PWA User Profile Icons:
I switched from Edge (also chromium) to Vivaldi, and I was able to use PWAs with multiple profiles in the browser and not have these icons.
Which Vivaldi version did not had such head overlay icons with multiple profiles? I do not remember when that could have been. Or do you tell me, that Chromium/Edge did not had such icon with head overlay?
-
It was Edge that does not have the icons
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@TheBurntWaffle Ah, ok. I do not know why this can not be deactivated in Vivaldi.
You should report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.