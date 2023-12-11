Importing htmp Bookmark file
uberprutser
I’m trying to import a html bookmark file generated with the Brave browser.
In this file are the bookmarks that were stored in the Brave bookmark bar.
I managed to import the file, but bookmark bar in Vivaldi is still empty?
I’m probably doing something wrong but I don’t see what. And how about the speeddial bookmarks, at some point they were in my bookmark bar, it's all a bit confusing
@uberprutser Have you looked under "Imported"?
Read about managing bookmarks:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
uberprutser
I believe I figured out how it works and what I did wrong
It's somewhat annoying that the speeddial folder is also placed in the bookmarkbar. It takes up screenspace.
Pesala Ambassador
@uberprutser Choose a folder for your Bookmarks Bar in Settings, Bookmarks.