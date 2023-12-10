Preview Tabs dont working correctly.
For example if you open YouTube, the preview of this video on youtube will be - page it self, but in yt player is black screen...so ifu pick for example 15 second on timebar and for example it showing Mr.beast face, but on preview it shows again black screen in yt player. Or another example you open YT Shorts, in preview it will show first frame of video, and no matter video playin or no, it still be showing this first frame of video, and if u switch between Shorts videos - its still will be showing first frame of first video...but u watching already second. In Brave or firefox its working perfect. Any advices?