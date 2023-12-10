Home page icon by address bar missing
-
After installing an upgrade to Vivaldi, the home page icon by the address bar went missing along with the Reload Current page and "<< >>". I can't find any settings to bring them back.
Thanks
Kernel: 6.2.0-37-generic x86_64 Desktop: Cinnamon 5.8.4 Distro: Linux Mint 21.2 Victoria
base: Ubuntu 22.04 jammy
Vivaldi: 6.4.3160.47
-
@Timmn Right click on the toolbar, just to the left or right of the address bar and choose Edit>Customize Tool Bar. Should allow you to drag Home back to where you want it and/or make any other changes.
-
Right click on the address bar (before the url area) and select edit.
Then either "Customize" (if you just want to add the home icon) or "Reset to default" if you want everything back.
Edit: Not quite quick enough !