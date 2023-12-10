Hi! Vivaldi for iOS is nice! But I hope one thing.

I often share the website to SNS (Vivaldi Social and so on). When I shared the website by Vivaldi for iOS, SNS client app showed only URL. Not page title. By Safari, it showed title and URL.

I want to share the page title of website, too. So, please change to be abled to share title and URL.

This image : When I shared the webpage by Vivaldi to Mastodon (client app "Mona")↓↓

