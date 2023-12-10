I thought I would test the correspondence, but unfortunately I ran into some annoying problems.

The question is, is it possible to do something with these?

1 - As I saw, only the Sender, Subject, Date fields can be moved. I've been using ClawsMail for about 10 years now, and I'm used to it, s

in the spirit of this, I would customize the Vivaldi mailer. If I could freely move the columns, that would be the real thing. Because right now

I can't get the same column settings as in ClawsMail.

2 - I received some large photos. And so far I haven't figured out how to set it so that I don't have to scroll the image, but the

show at available height. So shrink the attached image dynamically.

3 - And perhaps the most important, it opens the mail on which the cursor is by default. This is imho dangerous. Just show me that the letter exists and I can see the sender, subject, date, but nothing of the content. And then I'll decide whether to click on it.

If you click on it, you can open it. This is exactly how ClawsMail works. Safety first.