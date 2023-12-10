Dual-Panel Bookmark manager
Would love a dual-panel bookmark manager.
Pesala Ambassador
@Tmc2022 Please vote for Two Panels at the Same Time.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
