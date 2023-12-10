Greetings everyone!

Do you remember those animations with colorful bars when listening to music on the windows media player?

Well, I do. And always wanted to have something like that for when I'm listening to music on youtube.

Before showing you the code and some examples, a few disclaimers:

This mod is far from perfect or polished. Worked on it just enough to achieve what I wanted for my normal use cases. (It behaves ok with 1 tab with audio, but not with multiple tabs with audio, for example)

I took some ideas from the mod Global Media Controls Panel, from tam710562, a mod I enjoy a LOT. I even decided to 'integrate' with it and make so the visualizer bit "lives" inside this mod's custom panel.

Here's the code for the main file : page-audio-visualizer.js

/** Page Content Script**/ function injectAudioListener() { if (window.audioListener) { tryInit(); return; } else { window.audioListener = true; } const audioListener = (function(){ const audioCtx = new (window.AudioContext || window.webkitAudioContext)(); let bufferLength = null; let dataArray = null; let mediaAudioSource = null; let audioAnalyser = null; function disconnect() { audioAnalyser?.disconnect(); mediaAudioSource?.disconnect(); } function attachAudioListener(audioSource) { disconnect(); mediaAudioSource = audioCtx.createMediaElementSource(audioSource); audioAnalyser = audioCtx.createAnalyser(); mediaAudioSource.connect(audioAnalyser); audioAnalyser.connect(audioCtx.destination); // audioAnalyser.smoothingTimeConstant = 0.85; audioAnalyser.fftSize = 64; // audioAnalyser.fftSize = 128; bufferLength = audioAnalyser.frequencyBinCount; dataArray = new Uint8Array(bufferLength); } function getBufferInfo() { audioAnalyser.getByteFrequencyData(dataArray); let values = []; for (let i = 0; i < bufferLength - 4; i++) { values.push(dataArray[i]); } return { length : bufferLength - 4, values : values }; } return { attach : attachAudioListener, getBuffer : getBufferInfo } })(); var audioMessagePort = null; var audioSenderInterval = null; function emitAudioData() { if (!chrome.runtime) return; function getAudioData() { let buffer = audioListener.getBuffer(); let msgData = { length: buffer.length, values: buffer.values } return msgData; } function sendAudioData() { audioMessagePort.postMessage(getAudioData()); } audioMessagePort = audioMessagePort ?? chrome.runtime.connect({name: "audio-visualizer"}); audioSenderInterval = setInterval(sendAudioData, 10); } function attachTo(audioSource) { audioListener.attach(audioSource); emitAudioData(); audioSource.onpause = (ev) => clearInterval(audioSenderInterval); audioSource.onplay = (ev) => emitAudioData(); } function tryInit() { var audioElement = document.querySelector('video, audio'); if (audioElement) { attachTo(audioElement); } } tryInit(); } /** Data **/ var audioData = { length: 0, values: [] }; /** Canvas **/ var canvasVisualizer = (function(){ var canvas = null; var canvasCtx = null; var animating = false; var bufferInfo = null; var colorAccent = "white"; var colorFaded = "white"; //<div><canvas id='visualizer-canvas' style='width:100%; height:200px'></canvas></div> function init(canvasElement) { canvas = canvasElement; canvas.width = canvas.clientWidth; canvas.height = canvas.clientHeight; canvasCtx = canvasElement.getContext("2d"); } function getColors() { //here instead of the 'init' func 'cause I want to see the colors change in realtime when I change theme colorAccent = getComputedStyle(canvas).getPropertyValue("--colorAccentBg"); colorFaded = getComputedStyle(canvas).getPropertyValue("--colorAccentBgFaded"); } function animate() { if (!animating) return; function draw() { getColors(); let currentWidth = 0; canvasCtx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); let barWidth = canvas.width / bufferInfo.length; function getBarHeight(i) { let value = bufferInfo.values[i]; //Dark magic to try and make the bars prettier let middlePoint = bufferInfo.length/2; let distanceToMiddle = Math.abs(middlePoint - i); // let factor = (distanceToMiddle / middlePoint) / 2; let factor = (distanceToMiddle / middlePoint) / Math.exp((distanceToMiddle / middlePoint)); // let factor = (distanceToMiddle / middlePoint) / Math.exp((distanceToMiddle / middlePoint) * 0.85); value = value - (value * factor); //End of dark magic let barHeight = value / 2; //cause we have two half-bars return barHeight; } for (let i = 0; i < bufferInfo.length; i++) { let barHeight = getBarHeight(i); canvasCtx.fillStyle = colorFaded; canvasCtx.fillRect(currentWidth, canvas.height / 2, barWidth, barHeight); canvasCtx.fillStyle = colorAccent; canvasCtx.fillRect(currentWidth, canvas.height / 2, barWidth, barHeight * -1); currentWidth += barWidth; } } if (bufferInfo && canvasCtx) draw(); requestAnimationFrame(animate); } function clearCanvas() { canvasCtx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); } function setAnimating(shouldBeAnimating) { let previousAnimating = animating; animating = shouldBeAnimating; if (shouldBeAnimating && !previousAnimating) animate(); } return { init: init, clearCanvas: clearCanvas, startAnimating: () => setAnimating(true), stopAnimating: () => setAnimating(false), setBufferInfo: (data) => bufferInfo = data } })(); /** Inject Script && Messaging **/ //https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/develop/concepts/messaging?hl=en function registerChromeEvents() { chrome.webNavigation.onCommitted.addListener(function (details) { if (details.tabId == -1) return; chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: {tabId: details.tabId}, func: injectAudioListener }); }); chrome.runtime.onConnect.addListener(function(port) { if (port.name === 'audio-visualizer') { port.onMessage.addListener(function(msg) { audioData = { length : msg.length, values : msg.values }; canvasVisualizer.startAnimating();//not needed to be called everytime, but oh well canvasVisualizer.setBufferInfo(audioData); }); port.onDisconnect.addListener(function(d){ canvasVisualizer.clearCanvas(); canvasVisualizer.stopAnimating(); }) } }); } /** Init stuff **/ function initAudioAnalyzerStuff() { registerChromeEvents(); } setTimeout(initAudioAnalyzerStuff, 300);

This contains all the logic to listen to the 'audio stream' of a given page (only tested youtube, but may work with other pages that use 'regular' audio or video elements) and the canvas rendering. It does not create a canvas itself.

To use it with the mentioned 'global media controls' mod, all you need to do is :

locate the 'createPanelCustom' function, find the "panelHeader" bit and add/replace with this :

const canvas = gnoh.createElement('canvas', { id: 'visualizer-canvas' }) const panelHeader = gnoh.createElement('header', null, panel, [title, toolbarWrap, canvas]);

locate all references to the 'createPanelCustom' function, and add this bit after it :

window["canvasVisualizer"] && canvasVisualizer.init(document.getElementById('visualizer-canvas'));

locate the 'gnoh.addStyle' section and add some css styling. Here's my current version : '#visualizer-canvas {width: 100%;height: 200px;}'

If you don't want to use the 'Global Media Controls' mod, you can do your own version or edit mine to create the canvas wherever you may see fit

And here's an example of how it looks!

The colors change according to your theme! (I'm using the colorAccentBg and colorAccentBgFaded css variables, feel free to change to match your tastes).

I may or may not come back to this mod to add more features. If you have any cool ideas, get in touch and I'll see what I can do.

Hope you enjoy