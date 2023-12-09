This applies for Linux also

I am one of those that find video popups very annoying and have tried every measure in settings, flags and experiments to elimenate them.

If there is a video on a site and I read past there is a popup of the video. I have to manually X it to close as it seems to hold focus.

I cannot believe there is no way around this behaviour. I must have some setting or flag wrong.

Any suggestions or help is greatly appreciated.

6.5.3206.29 (Official Build) (64-bit) on Win10

Vivaldi Stable from PCLinux repo.