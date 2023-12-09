block Video popups
-
greybeard Ambassador
This applies for Linux also
I am one of those that find video popups very annoying and have tried every measure in settings, flags and experiments to elimenate them.
If there is a video on a site and I read past there is a popup of the video. I have to manually X it to close as it seems to hold focus.
I cannot believe there is no way around this behaviour. I must have some setting or flag wrong.
Any suggestions or help is greatly appreciated.
6.5.3206.29 (Official Build) (64-bit) on Win10
Vivaldi Stable from PCLinux repo.
-
@greybeard Hi, what do you mean by "video popups"? Please give examples, links, screenshots.
-
greybeard Ambassador
Sure. Mostly news sites but I've run across several today at this site almost any page.)
The popup appears on the lower right as I scrolled past the original on the page.
-
@greybeard Ah yeah, those things. The modern web, all ads and annoyances - click here, subscribe to this, watch this etc
Can't do much about those, they're part of the web page. There's no option to block those. Best you can do is run a good adblocker. Vivaldi's blocker seems to do a fine job there.
Worst case, you can use an advanced blocker like uBlock Origin to specifically block elements on sites where it's most annoying.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@Pathduck Agreed,
I'll have to look more closely into Vivaldi's ad blocker.
Kinda thought they might be controled by the site .
Thanks for the help.
-
@greybeard Vivaldi's blocker is more than adequate for most of the nasties out there. For more advanced users there's always uBlock Origin