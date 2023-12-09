Crash using PowerPoint online in mosaic mode
-
I was using powerpoint online in mosaic mode, then my browser Crashed. After restarting, I tried opening the file again 2 times (especifically from recent files), with the same mosaic, and the browser Crashed. on the 3rd try i disabled mosaic and this time the page/file opened normally.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Revisão 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
Sistema Operacional Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2715)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.16
User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Linha de Comando "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Caminho do Executável
Caminho do Perfil
Tipo de semente de variações Safe
Variações ativas 5e3a236d-4113a79e