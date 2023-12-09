clipboard in vivaldi for linux
Smeeding2535
linux mint cinnamon victoria....how do i find the image saved to a clipboard in vivaldi? i am currently using the vivaldi mail feature and want to paste a copy to my email. how do i do that? I go to the bottom click the camera, select what i want to save, capture to the clipboard and then i can't find the clipboard......
Hi @Smeeding2535 here is a good place to ask questions regarding Linux Mint. https://forums.linuxmint.com
Aaron Translator
You may have misunderstood the meaning of the clipboard. What we call the clipboard usually refers to a temporary storage that is generally not saved to a file.
You click the camera icon at the bottom of Vivaldi. This uses Vivaldi’s built-in web page screenshot function. The relevant settings for this function are in the settings page:
Here you can customize the save location of the screenshot file and specify a file name template for the screenshot file.
From your description, you only need to complete the screenshot first, then go to the email editor, use the insert picture function inside, go to the screenshot file saving directory specified above to find your screenshot and insert it.
