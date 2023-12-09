Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is there a command line parameter to set the active workspace or to start with a specific workspace?
Would e.g. be great for different desktop links to Vivaldi, or to use in scripts…
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.