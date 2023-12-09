Installer doesn't work
Hello,
I'm trying to install Vivaldi on Windows. Running
Vivaldi.6.4.3160.47.x64.exeproduces no feedback except a CR_*.tmp folder is created. The executable runs for only a few seconds. There are no questions as to the validity of the file as the signature is confirmed with Authenticode.
Does anybody have any ideas?
DoctorG Ambassador
@in4this Which Windows version?
Antivirus or Internet security app blocking install?
Installation not allowed by Windows Security?
Folder where installer file runs too small/full?
Full temp folder?
@DoctorG Thanks for the suggestions. Your comments about "folder too small/full folder" (concepts I've never heard of, admittedly) helped me realize the cause of the problem: the installer was run from a NAS (smb). It has to be the first time an installer has had issues for me in such circumstances. This is on Windows 10 Pro 22H2.
In any case, the installer silently failing is likely undesired behavior, so I should probably report this as a bug. Do you concur?
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
No problem. It is VB-102280. Thank you.