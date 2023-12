I am not able to find any ability to search or filter by date. More importantly, it would be nice to be able to use a dynamic date like

"today - 5" -> (for the last 5 days)

"this week" -> for any mail this week

"this year" -> for any mail this year

and so on

I think that this would be a great benefit to people who would like to periodically remove old emails from their accounts.

thank you for consideration.