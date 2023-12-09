A big unofficial "Vivaldi Christmas Special" for all Vivaldi users in the world? 🤣 What would you think?
Starting in America through Europe Africa Russia to Asia.
Not forgetting Australia of course.
With notes discussion short literature poetry lyrics (from the blogs?) live music etc.
Planned and/or spontaneous.
The exact date has not yet been fixed, but it will be very soon.
It will probably be about 2 days.
Think there would certainly be also some moderators and ambassadors for this.
No super professional stories, but fun for fun's sake.
For obvious reasons, the Vivaldi team currently has hardly no capacity available.
This all via 'Jitsi Meet'.
A good 'Jitsi Meet' server cluster will not fall to its knees.
With which we have had very good experiences, is the one from "Frei Funk München" in Germany, which of course works according to the German data protection conditions (DSGVO)
https://ffmuc.net/
and especially for 'Jitsi Meet'
https://ffmuc.net/wiki/doku.php?id=knb:meet-en
"Frei Funk München" is a registered, well-known, very reputable organisation that is considered confidential.
It also offers interesting utilisation statistics for its Jitsi Meet server cluster
https://stats.ffmuc.net/d/U6sKqPuZz/meet-stats?orgId=1&refresh=1m
The rooms can accommodate several hundred people.
Some time ago, an attempt was made to bring the server cluster to its knees.
It did not succeed.
With 250 people, the cluster was still far from its utilisation limit.
Even more participants were not available at the time.
'Jitsi Meet' is an Open Source Video conference programme that is constantly being further developed.
It works very well on all platforms.
Everything is after the event deleted, nothing is saved, in Germany in accordance with data protection regulations.
That's the 'Jitsi Meet' concept.
Nothing is streamed to anywhere.
YouTube would of course technical also be possible live, but this has not been agreed and is not done for data protection reasons.
I think 'Jitsi Meet' is more trustworthy, lower-threshold and more powerful than any commercial video conference such as Zoom.
ingolftopf Ambassador
The individual performances should not be too demanding.
Otherwise it will only scare people away, it's not easy to do such things, perhaps for the first time.
The motto is,
"do it better".
So you get, from - to.
This is also a good opportunity for children and young people to play live music via 'Jitsi Meet'.
As I said, not a super polished story, with room for spontaneous interludes.
This also keeps the organisation within limits.
Perhaps everyone can think about how and when they would like to participate.
After all, it will be a longer event.
Perhaps, for such a long event, some "music from the tape" could be played via Jitsi Meet.
We have our specialists here in
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/263/what-are-you-listening-to-right-now/14249
and
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51/radio-music-etc/1261?page=64
Although live music via Jitsi Meet is always something very special.
If you have any doubts, you haven't tried it recently.
We've had very good experiences with it.
With reasonably up-to-date tablets and mobile phones.
Does anyone here know the 'Privacy Week' from Vienna?
A week on the subject of data protection, online via Jitsi Meet, always around Halloween.
It has become a very professional, classy event.
With top-class lecturers and a great top cultural programme.
The ultimate in online events.
This is what I imagine this 'Big Vivaldi Christmas Party' to be like.
Not so perfect of course, with a detailed programme, with several translators in different languages, simultaneous.
All supported by a very committed open source community.
Here, with us, it can be much simpler.
For the first event of this kind, we still have 'puppy protection'.
Would anyone here be interested in taking part in the organisation and/or staging of such a large, unofficial Vivaldi event?
All interested parties, even inexperienced ones, are welcome.
Such short-term events often succeed quite well with committed, diverse support.
It can also be organised and discussed here via "Private messages", for things that should not yet be published.
There is also an extra, non-public "unofficial Vivaldi Christmas Special" room on the Open Source Messenger [Matrix] to which invitations will be sent.
Anyone who would like to familiarise themselves with the use of 'Jitsi Meet' beforehand is welcome to do so with me in 1:1 contact or in a smaller group, in text and/or voice.
I would then send out 'Jitsi Meet' links.
Of course, the nicknames used in the [Matrix] group, in the Vivaldi forum and in 'Jitsi Meet' do not have to be the same.
The ones in the [Matrix] group and the ones in 'Jitsi Meet' can of course also be different.
Everybody does as they likes.