Starting in America through Europe Africa Russia to Asia.

Not forgetting Australia of course.

With notes discussion short literature poetry lyrics (from the blogs?) live music etc.

Planned and/or spontaneous.

The exact date has not yet been fixed, but it will be very soon.

It will probably be about 2 days.

Think there would certainly be also some moderators and ambassadors for this.

No super professional stories, but fun for fun's sake.

For obvious reasons, the Vivaldi team currently has hardly no capacity available.

This all via 'Jitsi Meet'.

A good 'Jitsi Meet' server cluster will not fall to its knees.

With which we have had very good experiences, is the one from "Frei Funk München" in Germany, which of course works according to the German data protection conditions (DSGVO)

https://ffmuc.net/

and especially for 'Jitsi Meet'

https://ffmuc.net/wiki/doku.php?id=knb:meet-en

"Frei Funk München" is a registered, well-known, very reputable organisation that is considered confidential.

It also offers interesting utilisation statistics for its Jitsi Meet server cluster

https://stats.ffmuc.net/d/U6sKqPuZz/meet-stats?orgId=1&refresh=1m

The rooms can accommodate several hundred people.

Some time ago, an attempt was made to bring the server cluster to its knees.

It did not succeed.

With 250 people, the cluster was still far from its utilisation limit.

Even more participants were not available at the time.

'Jitsi Meet' is an Open Source Video conference programme that is constantly being further developed.

It works very well on all platforms.

Everything is after the event deleted, nothing is saved, in Germany in accordance with data protection regulations.

That's the 'Jitsi Meet' concept.

Nothing is streamed to anywhere.

YouTube would of course technical also be possible live, but this has not been agreed and is not done for data protection reasons.

I think 'Jitsi Meet' is more trustworthy, lower-threshold and more powerful than any commercial video conference such as Zoom.