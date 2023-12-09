Zoom in and Zoom out
-
omsutariya
I want to zoom in and zoom out with Ctrl + mouse wheel or the touch pad like Edge or Chrome.
when I do that in Vivaldi, whole page zooms, I just want a particular part of the page to zoom in to zoom out.
Because of this problem, I use other browsers. If this gets fixed, I will be using Vivaldi.
Please Guide.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@omsutariya I can only see that Edge or Chrome do zoom the complete page, not the selected text. Is there a special setting to zoom only selected parts?
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
omsutariya
@DoctorG It is like you zoom in the photos by touchpad.