Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
iOSのVivaldiで、サイトごとに独自のCSSを適用して外観をカスタマイズしたいのですが、難しいですかね。
パソコンだと「Stylebot」や「Stylus」といった拡張機能を用いて容易にできるのですが、iOS版は拡張機能を入れることができないようなので代替案が思い浮かびません。
何かいい方法を思いつく方がいらっしゃれば意見をお聞きしたいです
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.