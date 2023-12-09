I had multiple Workspacwes, each with multiple tabs.

I rebooted and the Workspaces were there, but none of them had any taBs. All was lost.

I looked in the Recycle Bin, but they were not there.

I am using Windows 10 with all updates applied. There must have been a recent automatic update because there was another problem that is caused by Windows updates. I fixed that problem, but I cannot locate the missing tabs in the Workspaces.

Is there a way to find my missing Workspace tabs?

TYIA.