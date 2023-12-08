You tube fails to open videos not playing any videos last version 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
It gives this error (( Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service
It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled.
Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide.
You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription.
Allow YouTube Ads
Try YouTube Premium
Not using an ad blocker? Report issue ,
Note I am Not using any ad blockers ,You tube works very fine on all other web browsers .
Pesala Ambassador
@nurjagom Vivaldi has ad-blocking built-in. Disable it for YouTube from the badge in the URL field.
Dear Pesala
Appreciate it but kindly show me how to do it to solve the problem ,thanks .
Pesala Ambassador
@nurjagom See the help file (F1): Tracking and Ad-blocking
There is a long thread on YouTube Trialing new Add-blocking.