You tube fails to open videos not playing any videos last version 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ,

It gives this error (( Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service

It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled.

Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide.

You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription.

Allow YouTube Ads

Try YouTube Premium

Not using an ad blocker? Report issue ,

Note I am Not using any ad blockers ,You tube works very fine on all other web browsers .