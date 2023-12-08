Maybe the search field has a bug
This is my first post, so I apologize if I am rude or against the rules.
・Situation
When I "Paste and Go" from the clipboard to the Vivaldi search field, two identical tabs are opened and searched.
This may be a bug.
- This behavior also occurs in private windows
- This behavior occurs even if all extensions are turned off
- This behavior does not occur when searching from the address bar
<My PC Environment> AMD Ryzen9 3900X 12-Core Processor 3.80 GHz RAM 96.0 GB Windows 11 Pro Insider Preview 22H2 Build 23601.1000 Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.23601.1000.0 Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) JavaScript V8 11.8.172.18
Pesala Ambassador
@maya3dcgi Welcome. You posted in the right place and included your OS and Vivaldi version, which far too many new users fail to do. Other users can try to reproduce your bug if you post here, before creating a bug report.
I find that Paste and Go simply replaces the current tab with the search results. I get one new tab if I enable the setting:Always Search in New Tab
I tested with the search field as a text field, and Show as a button, which is my default.
fbinnzhivko
I try to reproduce on 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux machine.
Work fine.