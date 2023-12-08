@maya3dcgi Welcome. You posted in the right place and included your OS and Vivaldi version, which far too many new users fail to do. Other users can try to reproduce your bug if you post here, before creating a bug report.

I find that Paste and Go simply replaces the current tab with the search results. I get one new tab if I enable the setting:

Always Search in New Tab

I tested with the search field as a text field, and Show as a button, which is my default.