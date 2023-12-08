Email Tracking
-
Hallo Vivaldi Team....
Why does Vivaldi.net not offer email tracking?
Will it be integrated at some point?
I don't want to have to load an additional tool to use this function.
Please give us a short response.
Mit freundlichen Gruessen
Richard Boehm
-
Welcome to the forum! When you say email tracking, do you mean Read Receipts? There has been a discussion about that elsewhere on this forum, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54099/send-email-receipts-when-email-is-received-or-read ... Overall, Vivaldi stands against all forms of tracking.