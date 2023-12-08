No Videos (youtube)
Hi there,
I'm using vivaldi on windows and android for quite a long time now and had no issues until now.
I run vivaldi for android without problems on a Samsung Galaxy S10e (Android 12; SM-G970F Build/SP1A.210812.016). But on another device, an quite old Galaxy Tab A10 I now have problems since a week or so. I assume this may started with an update of the app.
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 doesn't plays youtube videos for me on LineageOS 19 (Android 12; SM-T580 Build/SQ3A.220705.004) . It shows a green video, subtitles are visible and also the sound comes right. The stock "browser" named "browser" has no issues.
I have no idea how to track this issue down. Already reinstalled vivaldi.
Best Regards
okay, narrowed it down a little bit by installing different versions of vivaldi
6.2.3110.86 -> works fine
6.4.3171.103 -> green video image
6.4.3171.110 -> green video image
sedative29rus
@blobbob vivaldi://flags/#enable-vulkan => Enable
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-troubleshoot/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Dear sedative29rus,
thank you for that hint.
enabling enable-vulkan doesn't help, every page now stays blank (black/gray), even vivaldi://flags
I created a bug-report as suggested, incl. additional informations found out above
sedative29rus
@blobbob Sorry. It worked for me on two devices (although it is inexplicable).