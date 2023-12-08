Hi there,

I'm using vivaldi on windows and android for quite a long time now and had no issues until now.

I run vivaldi for android without problems on a Samsung Galaxy S10e (Android 12; SM-G970F Build/SP1A.210812.016). But on another device, an quite old Galaxy Tab A10 I now have problems since a week or so. I assume this may started with an update of the app.

Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 doesn't plays youtube videos for me on LineageOS 19 (Android 12; SM-T580 Build/SQ3A.220705.004) . It shows a green video, subtitles are visible and also the sound comes right. The stock "browser" named "browser" has no issues.

I have no idea how to track this issue down. Already reinstalled vivaldi.

Best Regards