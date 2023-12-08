Introducing New Settings – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3206.20
mariap Vivaldi Team
In this snapshot, we’ve added new features, introduced convenient settings, and addressed a few key issues.
MrDanielHarka
Amazing! I just really wish we could sync absolutely ALL settings.
By popular request now, the address field enters edit mode by default when tapped, as it used to work in Vivaldi 6.2 version. (VAB-8369).
+1, where do I view VAB-8369 (or is it an internal ticket)?
Also, I'd like Tabs View to have List View option, so I can view my many open tab titles in list rather than in big thumbnails which is very inconvenient and somewhat bloated.
Thanks!
Pyrlandia7
The browser still has a problem translating pages. Half is translated and half is not. I don't know if it's a bug, but I can't select a link from the address bar, when I want to copy it comes up blank, other browsers don't have this. It seems to me that the browser has started to block ads more weakly and there are messages with acceptance of cookies even though I have the blocker enabled.
How about an option to remove "Open in new tab stack" in the context menu when long-pressing on links? That thing has tripped me up at least a dozen times since it was introduced with the last major update to Vivaldi for Android since it's right where "Open in new tab" used to be.
@GT500 said in Introducing New Settings – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3206.20:
Yep - I've mentioned this every time it gets put back in the "wrong" place in the context menu. If you don't use stacks then it's just a PITA.
sev7en Ambassador
What a massive update