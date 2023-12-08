Has this ever happened to anyone before?
idontwanttomakethis
Is it possible for malicious websites to have saved image captures into your Vivaldi notes without you knowing? Has this ever been a thing that has happened in the past or is it even possible?
I found multiple notes and duplicate screenshots saved in the notes section of the browser from months ago of a website that I’ve never been to. How is this possible?
DoctorG Ambassador
@idontwanttomakethis You may have accidentally hit Ctrl+Shift+C.
Website can not create notes in Vivaldi as they have no access to Vivaldi Notes panel.
QuantumQuill
Wow, that's kinda scary. Never happened to me personally but I bet it's not the best experience. I'd recommend to check if any extensions or third-party applications you've installed have permissions that could allow such behavior. Sometimes, extensions can behave unpredictably, especially if they haven't been sourced from official channels.
Also, consider running a thorough security scan and reviewing Vivaldi's permissions settings.
Here's an article about privacy on Vivaldi's website. Might be helpful.
Good luck!
DoctorG Ambassador
@idontwanttomakethis The Notes is a JSON formatted file and teh screenshots are not incorporated but likes by a id.
I do not think a website can change this data and store images in Vivaldi folders.
- Had you ever checked your Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E) for strange extensions not added by you?
- Can you please scan your PC with free program (does not need a install) adwcleaner?
idontwanttomakethis
I haven’t but I guess that’s what I was asking. Like if I could have clicked a link that added one of those types of trackers or idk what theyre called
@idontwanttomakethis The default hotkey for "Copy Selected text to Note" is
Ctrl+Shift+C.
If you have accidentally hit this while copying text it will create a note with the url and a screenshot, and if you're not paying attention you might miss the notification.