improvements to "Notes" (Android)
-
I've been using Vivaldi for a long time and noticed that Note texts don't work well on Android. This is because when formatting the text in markdown, and opening it on Android, this formatting does not exist, that is, showing the symbols used instead of the formatted text, making it a bad experience.
I say this because I used formatting to create some notes that had a list of links and because the Android version doesn't recognize it, the text display is quite confusing with several parentheses and URLs. It would be great if the next update had support for this on Android, it would be very useful.
-
@gbfelipe
I think Vivaldi would need to write his own Obsidian for that
Notes, built into the bottom bar of the browser, is clearly not designed to display complex text constructions (like on the forum).
-
@gbfelipe Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46428/markdown-support-for-notes Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-