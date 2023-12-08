I've been using Vivaldi for a long time and noticed that Note texts don't work well on Android. This is because when formatting the text in markdown, and opening it on Android, this formatting does not exist, that is, showing the symbols used instead of the formatted text, making it a bad experience.

I say this because I used formatting to create some notes that had a list of links and because the Android version doesn't recognize it, the text display is quite confusing with several parentheses and URLs. It would be great if the next update had support for this on Android, it would be very useful.