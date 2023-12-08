Crashes on certain websites
I'm having trouble because vivaldi on Windows crashes when I open certain websites.
The following are some popular websites that crash.
Also, whenever I try to log into Atlassian it crashes.
Until now, I was able to use workarounds such as opening in a different browser.
However, a similar incident occurred on a website used for business, so it is unclear whether we can continue to use vivaldi.
Supplement
The situation does not change even if all extensions are disabled and the window is private.
I'm logged into Google with vivaldi.
@yyy0yyy said in Crashes on certain websites:
Does it also happen using "Guest Profile "?
What version of Vivaldi and O.S. ?
Which Google or do you mean gmail/youtube?
It seems that the necessary information was missing.
very sorry.
version: 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 10 Pro 22H2
I tested the operation status again.
With extension: crash
No extensions: crash
Private: no crash
Guest profile: no crash
Google means maybe gmail.
stardepp Translator
@yyy0yyy Your Vivaldi browser is not up to date, you have version: 6.2.3105.58 but Vivaldi version 6.4.3160.47 is up to date.
Here you can get the latest version of Vivaldi: https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/Vivaldi.6.4.3160.47.x64.exe
stardepp Translator
It seems that I mistakenly thought that vivaldi was the latest version.
I just updated it. (6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) )
This also prevented crashes in the example website and Atlassian login process.
I had overlooked a very elementary problem.
@TbGbe, @stardepp Thank you for responding to my stupid question.