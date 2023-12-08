I'm having trouble because vivaldi on Windows crashes when I open certain websites.

The following are some popular websites that crash.

Also, whenever I try to log into Atlassian it crashes.

Until now, I was able to use workarounds such as opening in a different browser.

However, a similar incident occurred on a website used for business, so it is unclear whether we can continue to use vivaldi.

Supplement

The situation does not change even if all extensions are disabled and the window is private.

I'm logged into Google with vivaldi.