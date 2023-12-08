Tab bar setting missing
On some devices I notice that the option to show the tab bar is missing in the settings...
Strangely enough, with Samsung devices the option is missing when loading through Dex, but not when using Vivalidi on the phone itself!
Ok... it appears that this option does not show if the window is wider than a certain width (when the settings are opened)... presumably because it is supposed to always show when it has a lot of room ...
Which I would be fine with EXCEPT it does not show on wide windows dynamically - the setting appears to be set once when opening the application ... so if you tablet opens it in a small window the first time the browser is opened, then you maximize it the tabs will not show!