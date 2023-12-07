Mail Icon on Vivaldi Taskbar
ChrisDHorner
Is there a way to show a Mail icon on the Vivaldi Taskbar, so clicking on it automatically opens up the email client to email a webpage?
This functionality is available in Firefox (see image) and is really useful. Clicking on the Mail icon in Firefox opens up the default Mail application in Microsoft Windows, puts the webpage title into the email Subject line and the web address (URL) into the email Detail box, all automatically. So it is really easy to email a webpage from Firefox, with no copying and pasting of URLs. This would be useful functionality in Vivaldi or any other web browser.
You can right click on a webpage, and there's an option labeled "Send by mail" that does what you describe.