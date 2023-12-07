Suggestion: Built-in on-exit history eraser
-
Hello,
It might make Vivaldi for Windows more privacy-friendly to add options that allow Vivaldi to delete the browsing history on exit.
It is true that there are extensions for that, but a built-in feature is much more convenient.
-
@mo12 said in Suggestion: Built-in on-exit history eraser:
Why not use "Private Window"?
-
A private window has its limitations. Besides, I am just talking about everyday browsing data, which do not necessarily need to remain on the computer. Just a better-safe-than-sorry case.
-
This feature already exists.
-
I have seen that option. But, as far as I know it is not as thorough as one might wish. For example, it does not remove history remaining after a crash, blackout, etc. And it does not delete history remaining from previous sessions. And it does not allow choosing what one might want to remain and what one might want to remove on exit.
-
@mo12 It is what it is and you get what you got, that's all.
Lots of feature requests for history already, so join the queue and maybe upvote some earlier requests.
Then