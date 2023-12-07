Tiled Windows
-
Why can't browsers that allow tiling two tabs side by side, also have links in one tab open in the other tab. It seems like the best use of tiles is to be able to stay on one tab and click links that you can view in the second tab. It would make researching on web sites like Wikipedia, that have many, many links to your main subject, or sites with lots of links to images, so much easier to navigate without leaving the main page, then having to go back and find where you left off. One tile can be used just for links from the main tab your viewing. I can't understand why this is not an option. It seems like a no brainer for productivity.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@RogerD This old request was archived: Ability to Drag and Drop Links to Other Tabs/Windows or Tiled Tabs. It seems unlikely that it will ever happen.
Try this workaround
- Tile two tabs (Open the first search result in a new tab, then tile with the existing tab)
- Drag a link from one of the tiled tabs
- Drag it to the other tab and drop it on the tab bar (not in the URL field)
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful: