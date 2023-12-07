Why can't browsers that allow tiling two tabs side by side, also have links in one tab open in the other tab. It seems like the best use of tiles is to be able to stay on one tab and click links that you can view in the second tab. It would make researching on web sites like Wikipedia, that have many, many links to your main subject, or sites with lots of links to images, so much easier to navigate without leaving the main page, then having to go back and find where you left off. One tile can be used just for links from the main tab your viewing. I can't understand why this is not an option. It seems like a no brainer for productivity.