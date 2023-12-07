Is there a way to Change your User ID?
Can it just be your email address?
edwardp Ambassador
Hi. Welcome to Vivaldi.
It is not possible to change the User ID (username). You could create a new account with a new username, but if your old username/account is deleted afterwards, that username cannot be used again.
