How do you save and get your settings back after a reinstall and login?
-
So frustrating!!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
- Have daily saved backup of your Linux user profile
- Restore from backup
- your keyring data (KWallet or GNOME)
- KDE 4
$HOME/.kde/share/apps/kwallet/*
$HOME/.kde/share/config/kwallet*
- KDE 5
$HOME/.local/share/kwalletd/*
- GNOME
$HOME/.local/share/keyrings/*
- KDE 4
- your Vivaldi config to $HOME/.config/Vivaldi/
- your keyring data (KWallet or GNOME)
-
@DoctorG. Im on ChromeOS Flex. Shouldnt it just work when you login Vivaldi?! if it's synced to Vivaldi servers? I dont see a way to save it otherwise! How?