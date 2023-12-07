On iOS when you long press a photo to save it the context menu says "Save in google photos". I assume this was just taken from the android version as it would make sense there. The button still works fine to save an image to the iphone gallery. The text is just wrong.

The screenshot is German. Sorry about that. Didn't bother to change the language but it's still pretty easy to see what I mean. No big deal. Should be ironed out at some point though.

I use the stable version on 6.4.3166.27

