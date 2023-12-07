Building upon another feature request that I submitted (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93131/privacy-statistics-on-the-go), how about having Global Stats (desktop + mobile), too, that syncs to our accounts and shows combined numbers across every type of device?

The issues I see with the current implementation is that Vivaldi doesn't preserve our data, so in case we switch devices, or our operating system needs to be reinstalled, everything gets lost and Vivaldi begins counting from scratch. Our account should save the numbers in the cloud, restore it through Sync, and the numbers continue to grow.

However, why keep it isolated to separate devices? Gamifying privacy and sharing our "high scores" through social media could not only be a Vivaldi community thing, but it could raise more awareness about people not being conscious enough about their data. Therefore, along the local numbers, we should have all the devices have their numbers added up, too.