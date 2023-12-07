The sidebar window list has great potential for organizing multi level tab structures. It's actual usability however is seriously limited by the practical lack of knowledge where exactly in it are you at any specific moment. Your currently selected tab is marked only by bold font and single dot, that you have to find visually by entering search terms and scrolling among hundreds of other tabs (and do not forget to expand the entire tree first, because upper level folder may be closed and will not be marked in any way).

Only two small changes can greatly improve window list usability. First, add "Jump to current tab" button to it's toolbar, and second, add visible markings to the tab stack and workspace that contain it. By the way, using different color improves visibility much better than simply using bold font.