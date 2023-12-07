Multiple Profiles
guinnessdotsquirrel Ambassador
Hi,
I use Office365 for both work and personal use (with different accounts). How do I best access them in Vivaldi?
Do I need to create multiple profiles in Vivaldi itself? Or can different workspaces help me here?
DoctorG Ambassador
@guinnessdotsquirrel different profiles have the advantage that one do not pollute accidentally work history, logins, mail and so on with your private ones.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@guinnessdotsquirrel Depends on your workflow and preferences. If I use an account occasionally, I open it in Private Windows. If I want to stay logged in, I use a separate profile for the second account.