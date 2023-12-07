Hi there! Since an update or two ago I'm noticing that Vivaldi's insertion of credentials is very sporadic. It will often suggest a saved login that corresponds to a site, but in no way shape or form am I able to get it to place the username and password into the fields. It's very inconsistent, with some sites working one day and not the next despite changes of any settings of my own.

The login credentials are displayed along the bottom of the screen when I touch the box to enter in my username, but in practice about 75% of the time I have to go manually into the password manager, find the password, then copy it. No amount of tapping the suggested login, exciting the field, refreshing the page, etc seems to correct it.. If I visit the site on a later day, or even wait thirty minutes before refreshing and re-attempting, then there's a slim chance it will work; very inconsistent.

Formerly this worked flawlessly on just about every website I visited. I don't believe it's a site host setting to prevent Autofill, as this doesn't prohibit automatic credential insertion by desktop browsers. Very frustrating and relatively new issue (maybe for a couple months it's been doing this). This is just enough of a nuisance to have me considering switching away from Vivaldi. If I can't log into sites with one click to conduct my business in a reasonable way, it's just not worth whatever else I appreciate about Vivaldi.